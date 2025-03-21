RTI reveals Stalin spent Rs 7.12 cr on foreign trips; 2022 Dubai visit under fire

The Tamil Nadu government has spent ₹7.12 crore on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s foreign trips since he took office on May 7, 2021, covering travel, accommodation, visa, and insurance charges, according to an RTI response.

However, the state government’s refusal to disclose expenditure details of Stalin’s 2022 Dubai visit has sparked a heated controversy, with RTI activist M Kasimayan accusing the DMK-led administration of lacking transparency in its use of public funds.

The issue has reignited debates over governance accountability, drawing sharp criticism from Opposition parties and activists.

2022 Dubai visit Stalin's first foreign trip as Chief Minister, from March 24 to March 28, 2022, to the UAE for the Dubai Expo, aimed to attract investments to Tamil Nadu. The RTI document shows that the official delegation included 11 members, such as industries minister Thangam Thennarasu, CM secretary T Udhayachandran IAS, and personal secretary Dinesh Kumar. However, reports suggest the total entourage exceeded 20 people, allegedly including family members like Stalin's wife Durga Stalin, son Udhayanidhi Stalin (who was then an MLA, but subsequently was made a Cabinet minister), and daughter-in-law Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. 'Family vacation' This has led to accusations from Opposition parties, particularly the AIADMK, that the trip was a "family vacation" funded by the state exchequer. AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar demanded a white paper on the trip's expenses, stating, "Taxpayers deserve clarity on how their money was spent. Including family members in an official trip raises serious questions about the misuse of public funds." The Opposition claims the state bore the costs of accommodating and transporting non-essential personnel, further fuelling the controversy. Government responds On March 22, 2022, Thangam Thennarasu responded to the criticism, announcing that the DMK party would cover the flight expenses of the delegation, including Stalin's family members, to counter allegations of misusing public funds. However, Kasimayan has dismissed this claim as inadequate. "The government has not provided a breakdown of the expenses covered by the DMK, nor clarified whether other costs – like accommodation, local travel, and security – were charged to the state. This lack of transparency fuels skepticism about the minister's statement," he said.

RTI revelation The expenditure details for Stalin's foreign trips, obtained through an RTI response, reveal a significant omission for the Dubai visit. While costs for other trips were disclosed, the Dubai expenditure remains undisclosed, prompting accusations of deliberate opacity. Kasimayan, who has been pursuing this information for three years, expressed frustration over the government's response. "I requested full details of the chief minister's foreign trip expenses, including the Dubai visit. Despite appeals, the Public Department, which maintains these accounts, has deliberately delayed sharing the Dubai expenses," he said. He further criticised the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission, alleging that it has hesitated to take action against the Public Information Officer for violating the RTI Act. Kasimayan noted that Tamil Nadu State Chief Information Commissioner Thiru Md Shakeel Akhter, IPS (Retired), had ordered the department to release the details, but compliance has been lacking.




