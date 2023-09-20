Stalin dubs women reservation bill poll gimmick, seeks justice for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday dubbed the Women's Reservation Bill a "poll gimmick", saying it was strange it was being adopted now though it will come into force in 2029.



The DMK leader said it was bizarre that the proposed legislation to ensure 33 percent of seat for women in parliament and in states was being linked to a delimitation exercise and a yet-to-be held census.

Stalin stressed on the importance of ensuring that there was a quota for women of Backward Classes.

He also demanded that the Centre assure the people of Tamil Nadu and south India that the proposed delimitation exercise would do no harm to the states that have controlled their population.

"Delimitation is like a Sword of Damocles hanging over the head of Tamil Nadu and south India. The political conspiracy to lower the political representation of south India must be outmanoeuvred," he said.

Article 370

Stalin sought to know why the Centre did not show the same interest in passing the women's bill the way it passed the bills to axe Article 370 of the Constitution and to bring in a quota for 10 per cent for economically weaker sections.

People would understand the Modi regime had been indifferent on the matter for the past nine years.

(With agency inputs)