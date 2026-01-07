Stalin rejects Amit Shah’s claim of atrocities against Hindus in Tamil Nadu

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu), Jan 7 (PTI) Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's accusation that the rights of Hindus are being snatched away in Tamil Nadu is completely false and unbecoming of his position.

Addressing a government function here, the chief minister said that his dispensation respects the beliefs of people belonging to all religions and protects their religious rights.

"In such a state as ours, the Home Minister's accusation that the rights of Hindus are being snatched away is completely false and unbecoming of his position. To tell the truth, it is the mindset of those who wish to create riots and division that has not succeeded in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Such a thing will never happen in the future either and "we will not allow it to happen." "As long as this Stalin is here, it will absolutely not happen," the ruling DMK president asserted.

At a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai on Sunday, Shah had accused the DMK of consistently disrespecting Hinduism and the sentiments of Hindus in the state.

The BJP veteran also slammed the Stalin government over "atrocities" on Hindus. He alleged Hindu forms of worship were being "insulted," and claimed that during the Ayodhya Ram Temple bhoomi puja, an "unannounced curfew was imposed" in the state.

"Their senior leaders call Sanatan Dharma dengue, malaria. Hindu processions and visarjan (immersion of idols of Hindu deities) have been stayed. I want to tell Stalin; you have broken the constitutional ethos by committing atrocities against Hindus," he had then said. PTI

