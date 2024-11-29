SC stays Madras HC order restoring disproportionate wealth case against former CM Panneerselvam

The Supreme Court on Friday (November 29) stayed a Madras high court order that had resumed a wealth case against former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam.

The notice was issued by the SC bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti on the plea filed by Panneerselvam.

The high court, on October 29, set aside an order of a lower court which had allowed the prosecution to withdraw from a disproportionate wealth case against Panneerselvam and others, and discharged the accused.

The high court had set aside this order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate/Special Judge, Sivaganga, which was passed on December 3, 2012.

Restoring the trial, Justice N Anand Venkatesh had said since two accused died in the interregnum, the proceedings against them shall stand abated.

(With inputs from agencies)