Sathankulam custodial deaths case: Death penalty awarded to all 9 police officers

In the Sathankulam custodial deaths case, the First Additional District and Sessions Court, Madurai, on Monday (April 6), awarded the death penalty to all nine police officers convicted for the murder of Jayaraj and his son, Bennix, in 2020.

In his remarks while passing the verdict, Judge G Muthukumaran said the case was a rare one where the police officers, who were obligated to maintain law and order, had themselves acted against the law and brutally assaulted the father and son, who did not have any criminal case against them.

The court has also ordered the police officers to pay a total compensation of Rs 1.40 crore to the family of the deceased.