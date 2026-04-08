Sathankulam case | What key witness constable Revathi said in July 2020

In June 2020, the custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and his son Emmanuel Bennix at Sathankulam, in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, left the nation shook. The case raised serious questions about custodial deaths, police brutality and accountability.

On Monday (April 6), the First Additional District and Sessions Court, Madurai, awarded the death penalty to all nine police officers convicted for the murder of Jayaraj and Bennix in 2020. At the heart of the case was a crucial voice — Revathi, then a head constable at the Sathankulam police station. Her testimony proved central to the pursuit of justice.

Watch/Read | Sathankulam case: Why it is a rare verdict and what are its implications

In an interaction with The Federal in July 2020, Revathi revealed the fear and uncertainty she faced after choosing to speak the truth. “I told the magistrate about this issue, assuming my name would not come out. But it is out everywhere. I need protection now. I am scared,” she said over a phone call.

Serious concerns

Revathi was particularly worried about her family’s safety and her own future within the police force.

She had given a detailed statement to Kovilpatti Magistrate MS Bharathidasan, recounting the events of the night of June 19, when Jayaraj and Bennix were allegedly tortured in custody. While she refrained from repeating those details to the media, she confirmed that she had shared “everything” with the magistrate.

REPLUG| TN custodial death: Eyewitness head constable says she is 'scared'

Her decision, she said, stemmed from a commitment to her duty: “I thought about being true to my work, and so I told the magistrate about whatever happened on that day.”

How The Federal's investigative reporting shaped the case The Federal was among the first to cover the horrific deaths extensively, and even won the prestigious Red Ink Award (2021) under the Human Rights Print category for the reporter. You can read the original story here.

Her testimony proved pivotal. According to the magistrate’s report, Revathi had disclosed that the father and son were beaten throughout the night and that bloodstains could be found on objects inside the station, including lathis and a table.

Acting on her statement, the magistrate initiated the collection of evidence directly from the police station — an unusual but critical step in a case involving allegations against police personnel themselves.

Watch | Sathankulam custodial horror: Six years on, has India learned nothing?

The revelations triggered swift judicial intervention. The Madras High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident, citing concerns about possible evidence tampering. It ordered an inquiry by the CB-CID, which began its investigation on July 1, deploying multiple teams to probe the custodial deaths. The case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Whistleblowers' woes

At the time of her conversation with The Federal, Revathi said she had not yet received threats from senior officials but remained apprehensive. “We never know what will happen in the future,” she noted, echoing the recurrent worry of whistleblowers.

Today, her willingness to come forward despite fear and institutional pressure is earning her much praise.