TN: Sasikanth Senthil hospitalised; vows to continue fast for SSA funds

Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Chennai since August 29, developed health issues and has been hospitalised since Saturday night (August 30).

The Congress MP shared this news in a social media post on Sunday.

Protest to continue

However, Sasikanth Senthil stated that he will continue his protest from Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital until Tamil Nadu receives the pending funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme.

"On the 3rd day of my hunger strike, I was admitted to the hospital due to high blood pressure. On doctors' advice, I have now been shifted from Tiruvallur Government Hospital to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai," said the 46-year-old former IAS officer Senthil.

"Even from here, I continue my hunger strike with the same determination until our rightful funds under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme are released," he said in a social media post on Sunday. On August 29, Senthil went on a hunger strike "against the BJP-led Union government’s decision to withhold ₹2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme, which has put the future of 43 lakh students and 2.2 lakh teachers in Tamil Nadu in grave uncertainty".

Rahul extends support

Senthil urged people of Tamil Nadu to raise their voices in a democratic way and demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to release the state's rightful money without 'playing politics' over 'ideological differences'.

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Senthil and extended his full support to his struggle, Senthil's senior party colleague Manickam Tagore said.

Attack on federalism

"Our colleague Sasikanth Senthil MP from Tamil Nadu is on an indefinite strike for the 3rd consecutive day. His demand is simple and just release the SSA funds due to Tamil Nadu. Yet, the Union government continues to play politics instead of fulfilling its constitutional duty," Tagore said in a Facebook post.

He urged the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's intervention and ensure that the voice of an elected Member of Parliament was heard.

"Denying states their rightful funds is not just financial injustice - it is an attack on federalism and democracy itself. We demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to stop punishing Tamil Nadu for political reasons and release the SSA funds without delay," Tagore said.

