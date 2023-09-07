Sanatana Dharma row: Stalin defends son Udhayanidhi after attack by PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday came out in support of his son Udhayanidhi Stalin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked him for his alleged anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks.

Accusing pro-BJP forces of spreading a false narrative, the chief minister wondered if Modi was joining the criticism of his son knowingly or without being aware of what was actually said. “Is the prime minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi or is he doing so knowingly?" Stalin, president of the ruling DMK, asked.



Stalin insisted that Udhayanidhi only expressed certain opinion about the “inhuman principles” preached in Sanatana Dharma. Pro-BJP forces, unable to tolerate his stance against oppressive principles, have spread a false narrative, alleging Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts, Stalin said in a statement.



He wondered why Modi would join those targeting Udhayanidhi Stalin, a minister in the Tamil Nadu government. “Udhayanidhi expressed certain comments about inhuman principles preached by Sanatana. He expressed his views on Sanatana principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, tribals and women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs,” he said.

“The social media mob nurtured by the BJP has widely circulated ... falsehood in northern states. However, Minister Udhayanidhi never used the word ‘genocide’ in either Tamil or English. Still, lies were spread claiming so,” Stalin added.



Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh “shared the same lie” and condemned Udhayanidhi. Even after Udhayanidhi’s denial, these ministers did not retract their statements. “It is disheartening to hear from the national media that the prime minister mentioned that Udhayanidhi’s remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers.”



“The prime minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the prime minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi or does he do so knowingly,” Stalin asked.

