Puthiya Thalaimurai TV to hold Sakthi Awards in Chennai on Feb 17

Puthiya Thalaimurai, Tamil Nadu’s leading news channel, has announced that it will conduct its annual flagship Sakthi Awards ceremony on February 17, 2024 (Saturday).



“Women and girls represent half of the world’s population and, therefore, half of its potential,” said a press release from the channel. “But, gender inequality persists everywhere and stagnates social progress. Against this theme, Puthiya Thalaimurai, Tamil Nadu’s most trusted news channel, aims to celebrate the achievements made by women for the year 2024.”

Diverse talents

“Sakthi Awards 24 aspires to recognise and honour the contributions of women across Tamil Nadu in various fields, showcasing their diverse talents and highlighting the pivotal roles they play in our society,” it added.

The event will showcase the achievements of exceptional women in six distinct categories — Ability, Knowledge, Courage, Leadership, Benevolence, and Lifetime Achievement.

“These achievers have surpassed societal expectations and have become inspiring figures, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations,” said the press release.

Thorough assessment

“To ensure fairness and impartiality, the nominees undergo a thorough assessment process, guaranteeing that only the most deserving individuals are shortlisted,” it added. “The Grand Finale event is scheduled for February 17, 2024, at the Chennai Trade Centre, 6PM.

The Puthiya Thalaimurai management believes that the Sakthi Awards will not only encourage the award recipients but also inspire countless others.

Puthiya Thalaimurai is run by New Gen Media, which also runs The Federal, The Federal Telangana and The Federal Karnataka.