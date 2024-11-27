Prez begins 4-day TN tour, reaches Udhagamandalam by road due to bad weather

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Nov 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in this hill town in The Nilgiris district on Tuesday, to attend various official engagements in the state as part of her four-day tour.

The President, who was slated to reach here by a helicopter upon her arrival at the airport in neighbouring Coimbatore, had to travel by road following inclement weather, police said.

As a result, heavy security was deployed all through the route and she reached the Raj Bhavan here by road, where Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and state minister Siva V Meyyanathan received her.

President Murmu will address the faculty and student officers of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, on Thursday, and on November 29, she will interact with the members of tribal women Self-Help Groups and prominent members of the tribal community at the Raj Bhavan, here.

Later, she will attend the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur on November 30. PTI

