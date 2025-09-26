Tamil Nadu tax sustains UP, claims minister TRB Rajaa

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh 'lives' by way of money paid as tax contribution by Tamil Nadu to the Centre and this is the truth, state Industries Minister TRB Rajaa claimed on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Rajaa, answering a question asked: "From where did UP get money? Is it internal development? We have grown across sectors and TN accounts for 15 per cent of total factory workers of the country."

Further, he said: "Investments secured is to the tune of about 11.32 lakh crore. During the last 3-4 years alone, about 35 lakh job opportunities have been created and it is according to Central government data and the economy booms." When the national growth rate is 6-7 per cent, Tamil Nadu has grown by 11.19 per cent.

"The funds received by Uttar Pradesh is the union government's largesse and it is not even that, it is Tamil Nadu's funds (tax contribution); Uttar Pradesh lives its life from Tamil Nadu's funds and this is the truth." When TN gives one rupee in tax, the state gets back only 29 paisa in return and where does the rest go? It goes to states like Uttar Pradesh. "They are spinning a story claiming surplus from our funds and this claim is wrong," he claimed. PTI

