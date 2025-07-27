'Historic' FTA with Britain shows world's trust in India: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 26) described the recently concluded FTA between India and UK as "historic", and said the trade pact showed the world's trust in the country.

The prime minister landed in Tamil Nadu directly after wrapping up his official tour of the Maldives.

As regards Operation Sindoor, he said weapons manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative played a great role during the cross-border military offensive in destroying enemy targets and made enemies lose sleep.

Development push

The PM inaugurated, laid foundation stones and dedicated projects worth about Rs 4,900 crore here and underscored the NDA government's commitment towards Tamil Nadu's growth.



Also read | Will Modi’s ‘Chola gamble’ earn rich dividends?

In his address after inaugurating the projects, Modi said he was blessed to directly land in Tamil Nadu after completing his foreign tour during which the India-UK Free Trade Agreement was signed before his visit to the Maldives.

Will make Viksit Bharat

"India and Britain signed an FTA. This shows the growing trust of the world and our self-confidence. We will make Viksit (developed) Bharat and Viksit Tamil Nadu with this self-confidence," Modi said.

"FTA with Britain adds pace to our vision of Viksit Bharat, Viksit TN," the PM, clad in a traditional veshti (dhoti), shirt and an 'angavastram' worn around the neck, said.

"After the FTA, there will be no tax on 99 per cent of Indian products being sold in Britain. If Indian products are cheap, the demand will grow there and this will lead to more production opportunities in India. Due to this FTA, TN youth, small businesses, MSMES, startups will get big benefits," he added.

Committed to TN’s growth

Promising a developed India and Tamil Nadu, he said, "Infrastructure and energy are the backbone of any state's development; our focus on infrastructure and energy in the last 11 years shows our commitment to TN's growth."

The inaugurated projects include a new state-of-the-art Tuticorin airport terminal building, developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 450 crore. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi participated in the event. State Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu presented a memento, a replica of the iconic Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, to the prime minister on the occasion.

(With agency inputs)