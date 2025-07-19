PM Modi to release coin of Rajendra Chola on July 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district on July 27 to release a commemorative coin honouring Emperor Rajendra Chola-I, marking the 1,000th anniversary of his historic conquest of the Gangetic plains.

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja will perform a special 20-minute concert in the presence of Prime Minister Modi at the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Brihadisvara Temple, celebrating the Chola legacy with his iconic compositions.

Gangaikonda Cholapuram, the capital of the Chola Empire for over 250 years, was established by Rajendra Chola I, son of Raja Raja Chola, to commemorate his military triumphs around 1022 CE. His conquests extended the Chola Empire’s influence across South and Southeast Asia.

Ponneri needs a makeover

Close to the historic Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, an impressive 17-kilometer-long tank, locally known as Ponneri, stands as a testament to the engineering prowess of the Chola dynasty. This monumental water body, also referred to as Chola Gangam, was commissioned by Rajendra Chola to commemorate his victorious northern military campaign. However, it is in ruins now.

Local historian R Komagan, chairman of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Development Council Trust, who requested the commemorative coin, hopes the Prime Minister’s visit will spotlight the need to restore the Chola Gangam tank. “This tank was the lifeline of the region’s prosperity. Its revival could transform agriculture and groundwater availability,” Komagan said.

The event, coinciding with the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival — believed to mark Rajendra’s birth anniversary — adds spiritual significance.

From July 23 to 27, an exhibition at the Brihadisvara Temple will display Rajendra’s conquests, war trophies, and miniature Saivite saint sculptures, offering visitors a glimpse into the Chola Empire’s grandeur.