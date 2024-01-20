PM Modi takes holy dip in 'Agni theerth' beach; prays at Rameswaram temple

Rameswaram (TN), Jan 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday worshipped at the Lord Ramanathaswamy temple here after taking a holy dip at the 'Angi theerth' beach.

Modi, who was seen wearing a rudraksha-mala, prayed in the Ramanathaswamy shrine, an ancient Shiva temple in Tamil Nadu.

The PM took a dip in the 22 'theerths,' inside the temple complex and devotees consider taking a dip in theerths an auspicious, spiritual activity.

The 22 theerths are natural springs, and each one of them are known as 'Nazhi Kinaru' (well) in Tamil.

Modi was accorded traditional honours by priests and he also took part in 'Bhajans' performed in the shrine.

One of the ancient temples and a popular pilgrimage centre, the shrine's long, third corridor is very famous.

The Sethupathy Maravar rulers of Ramnad and Sivaganga have made immense contributions for the Ramanathaswamy temple by way of endowments.

Also, their role in further extending the temple complex and guarding it is significant.

Epigraphist S Ramachandran said: "Rameswaram is an ancient coastal town and there is a reference in Sangam literature Akananooru which speaks of Lord Ram staying in Dhanushkodi while preparing to wage a war against Ravana." The temple, tucked away in the Pamban or Rameswaram island of Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, has a connect to the Ramayana, as the Shiva linga here was installed by Shri Ram. Lord Ram and Sita Devi prayed here. The Ram Setu (Adam's bridge) is also a popular and well-known link.

The Rameswaram temple is one of the 12 jyothirlinga shrines and in 1897, Swami Vivekananda prayed at the temple.

After worshipping at the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Tiruchirappalli district, Modi arrived here by an Air Force chopper and was accorded a rousing reception by BJP workers and the local people. PTI

