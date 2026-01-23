Countdown started for end of DMK rule in Tamil Nadu, says Modi in Maduranthakam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 23) said that the countdown for the end of DMK government has started.

“Tamil Nadu is ready for change. Tamil Nadu wants relief from DMK’s misrule. Tamil Nadu now wants a BJP-NDA government,” said PM Modi, addressing an NDA rally in Tamil Nadu's Maduranthakam.

Elaborating further, the Prime Minister pointed out that the DMK has been voted to power twice consecutively in the state addinmg that the ruling party in the state has betrayed the people.

"You gave DMK a full majority twice, but they broke the trust of the people of Tamil Nadu. DMK made heaps of promises but delivered zero work. People are now calling the DMK government the CMC government. CMC government means a government that promotes 'Corruption, Mafia, and Crime.' The people of Tamil Nadu have now made up their minds to uproot both DMK and CMC. Here, a BJP-NDA double-engine government is certain to come to power," he added.

'Tamil Nadu determined to uproot DMK'

He further stated that the people of Tamil Nadu have made up their mind to uproot the DMK, adding that the formation ofthe BJP-NDA double-engine government is a matter of time.

"Today is also the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The country celebrates this day as Parakram Diwas. Many valiant freedom fighters of Tamil Nadu fought the battle for independence alongside Netaji. Valour and patriotism are ingrained in the heart of every individual in Tamil Nadu. I pay my respects to Netaji from this sacred land,” he added as quoted by ANI.

"This is my first visit to Tamil Nadu in 2026. This is that time when the entire Tamil Nadu is in a different kind of joy after the celebrations of Pongal. Just a few days ago, the birth anniversary of Tamil Nadu's development man, Bharat Ratna MG Ramachandran, was also celebrated. Today from this platform, I wish for the welfare of all of you, for the welfare of Tamil Nadu,” said the Prime Minister.

Dynasty politics jibe at DMK

Hurling the dynasty politics barb at the DMK, PM Modi alleged that the party is engaged solely in serving one family, adding that it only follows the paths of nepotism, corruption, tormenting women and insulting India's culture.

"Today, there is a government in Tamil Nadu that has absolutely no regard for democracy or accountability. The DMK government is solely engaged in servility to one family. If anyone wants to rise in the DMK, they have only three or four paths: the path of nepotism, the path of corruption, the path of tormenting women, or the path of insulting our culture. And that is precisely why the people advancing in the DMK today are those who excel in such deeds. This is harming the entire state of Tamil Nadu. Every child in Tamil Nadu knows where all the corruption is happening and whose pockets are being filled with the proceeds of this corruption," said PM Modi.