    • The Federal
    PM Modi to inaugurate Jain saints centenary birth anniversary event on June 28
    x
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | File photo

    PM Modi inaugurates, dedicates to nation Rs 4,900 crore worth projects in TN

    Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, presented a memento, a replica of the iconic Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, to the prime minister on the occasion

    Agencies
    26 July 2025 9:00 PM IST

    Tuticorin, Jul 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated, laid foundation stones and dedicated projects worth Rs Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu.

    The projects are related to airport, highways, railways, port and power in Tamil Nadu. The inaugurated projects include new state-of-the-art terminal building with a built up area of 17,000 square meters.

    Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, presented a memento, a replica of the iconic Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, to the prime minister on the occasion. Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi and top officials took part. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
    Narendra ModiTamil Nadu
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X