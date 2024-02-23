Party's LS campaign message should convey DMK regime protects all: Stalin to office-bearers

Chennai, Feb 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the party's Lok Sabha campaign theme should be simple and easy-to-understand, conveying to the people that the DMK regime protected all the people, and that this should be articulated through the achievements of the government.

Stalin, also the president of the ruling DMK, exuded confidence that his party and allies would emerge victorious in all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and also in the lone segment in neighbouring Puducherry.

Addressing DMK's district secretaries and constituency observers virtually, Stalin said the party's election related work is going on in a fast-paced manner.

The Parliamentary constituency-wise meetings, titled 'Stalin's voice to retrieve rights', have been a big success, he said, and lauded office-bearers for their work. Stalin urged party functionaries to conduct the poll campaign in a simple manner after understanding every single scheme of the state government.

"The campaign should be in an easy-to-understand fashion, letting people understand that it is our (state) government that is protecting all members of a family," he said.

The reference is to a string of welfare schemes including the fare-free bus travel for women and the achievements made by the DMK regime which Stalin said should be articulated in the campaign.

The Chief Minister has often said that every person has been benefited in one way or the other by way of the DMK regime's welfare initiatives.

"In the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and in the lone segment of Puducherry, 'only we are going to win' and there is not even an iota of doubt about it. That victory must be on a grand scale," he said. PTI

