Only Tamil can unite all, trounce caste, religious divide: Stalin tells Tamil diaspora in US

Outlining initiatives for non-resident Tamils by his government, Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is now touring the US to attract investments, said "only Tamil has the strength to unify all and trounce caste and religious differences".

Addressing a programme organised by Chicago-based Tamil associations on September 7, Stalin referred to the setting up of a welfare board for the non-resident Tamils by his goverment and outlining related initiatives like observance of January 12 as diaspora (Tamils) day. Further, he said: "That is why I say all the time that this is not a government by a party, but it is the government of a race. Only Tamil has the strength to unify all and trounce caste and religious differences."

Further, he appealed to the Tamil diaspora to visit Tamil Nadu with their children at least once a year and make them aware of the state's rich culture and heritage.

Also, the TN CM thanked the people for their love and affection and said, "our biggest identity is that we are the children of mother Tamil."



In pursuit of one's roots

Referring to the Tamil Nadu government's 'Vergalai Thedi Thittam' (In pursuit of roots scheme), a cultural tour programme in Tamil Nadu for young Tamil men and women living outside India, the CM said a participant from Myanmar recently renewed contacts with her extended family in the state.

Under the Vergalai scheme, the state government takes selected men and women with Tamil ancestry and living abroad on a guided tour to archeaological sites and those related to Tamil culture and heritage. It was launched by Stalin in Singapore on May 24, 2023.

Furthermore, he urged the participants to visit Tamil Nadu, along with their children at least once a year and enlighten them on saint poet Tiruvalluvar and take them to archeaologically significant places like Sivakalai, Korkai and Porunai besides the Keeladi museum.



"Do whatever you can for Tamil Nadu." Citing the archaeological excavations at Keeladi in Sivaganga district of the state, he said it showed that even 4,000 years ago, "we had literacy, we were a developed society and belonged to an urban civilisation and that is why I have been continuously saying that the history of Indian sub continent should hereafter be written beginning it from the Tamil landscape."

The Tamil Nadu CM, who embarked on a visit to the US on August 27 to attract investments to the state, has signed MoUs totally worth over ₹4,000 crore so far with several companies. The CM is scheduled to be in the US till September 13.

(With inputs from agencies)