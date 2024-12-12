'One Nation One Election' Bill: Opposition CMs dub move 'unconstitutional', 'anti-democratic'

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill approved by the Union Cabinet was “impractical” and an “anti-democratic” move that will erase regional voices and erode federalism, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday.

Expressing his ire over the move, he said the Union Cabinet has approved introducing the “draconian” ‘One Nation, One Election Bill’ in the Parliament.

“This impractical and anti-democratic move will erase regional voices, erode federalism, and disrupt governance. Rise up #INDIA!” Stalin said in a post on X. He further said “Let’s resist this attack on Indian Democracy with all our strength! #SayNoToONOE.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Union government over its decision to push for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, terming the move "unconstitutional and anti-federal."



Also read: 'One nation, one election' not possible, BJP's 'gimmick': Opposition slams govt

In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that the proposed legislation – ‘One Nation, One Election’ - was an attempt to centralise power and undermine India's democracy.

"The Union Cabinet has bulldozed their way through with the unconstitutional and anti-federal One Nation, One Election Bill, ignoring every legitimate concern raised by experts and opposition leaders. This is not a carefully-considered reform; it's an authoritarian imposition designed to undermine India's democracy and federal structure," she wrote.

Slamming the Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also said that the BJP-led government talks of 'One Nation, One Election' but is unable to hold simultaneous polls in even two states. He also doubted the intentions of the Centre in implementation of the plan.

“They just want that people should come and vote once and for all,” Mann said. Citing recent Assembly elections and bypolls, he asked, "Why did they not hold elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand in one go? Why did they hold Jharkhand elections in two phases when there are only 80 seats?”



(With agency inputs)