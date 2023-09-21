No more talks with Karnataka on Cauvery, says Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday (September 21) ruled out any talks with Karnataka over the Cauvery row and said the Supreme Court verdict on the issue must be respected.



Ruling out any further parleys as sought by Karnataka, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said that Tamil Nadu will not compromise on its due share of Cauvery water.

"There's no scope for talks on the Cauvery issue as talks over the years did not yield any results," Duraimurugan told the media.

The Karnataka government has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help resolve the dispute by convening a meeting of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Duraimurugan said the Tamil Nadu government had to approach the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

“Now, the Supreme Court's verdict on the subject is final and should hold good," he said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).



Both have directed the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

(With agency inputs)