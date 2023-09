Chennai, Sep 16 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday launched coordinated searches at multiples locations in Tamil Nadu in a suspected terror module case, police sources said.

A DMK councillor in Coimbatore was among those under the agency's radar.

Searches were being held at the premises of various individuals in Chennai, Coimbatore and Tenkasi, the sources added. PTI SA SA

