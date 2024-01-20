NIA files chargesheet against man who hurled bombs at Raj Bhavan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against a man for hurling petrol bombs at a gate of the Raj Bhavan in the Tamil Nadu capital.



In a report filed before a special court in Chennai on Friday, the agency slapped Indian Penal Code section 124, which pertains to an attack on a president or a governor, against Vinoth alias Karukka Vinoth.

The accused allegedly threw the bombs in quick succession at the Raj Bhavan's gate 1 on October 25 last year, resulting in an explosion and damage to government property.



"This was the fourth such incident involving the accused,” a NIA spokesman said.

Earlier, he had allegedly thrown petrol bombs at the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corp outlet in T Nagar, a police station at Teynampet and the BJP Tamil Nadu head office – all in Chennai.



The agency alleged that Vinoth's aim was to overawe the constitutional authority of the Tamil Nadu governor.

When police personnel rushed to restrain him, he allegedly threatened them, an official said.