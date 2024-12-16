NGT to Aavin: See if reusable plastic bottle can be used to sell milk

Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI) National Green Tribunal, Southern Zone on Monday asked the state-run dairy cooperative, Aavin, to conduct a preliminary study to explore the possibility of selling milk using reusable plastic bottles.

When a petition seeking a direction to Aavin to use environment-friendly packaging options such as glass bottles to sell milk to consumers came up for hearing, Aavin counsel outlined the expenditure, running into crores, involved in arranging reusable plastic or glass packaging.

Aavin milk is being sold in plastic packets for over 3 decades. The petitioners were SP Surendranath Karthik and Ayya.

The counsel for the state government contended that the price of Aavin milk was less than the price of private players, who were also selling milk in plastic packets.

Furthermore, the counsel submitted that choosing glass bottles may lead to a hike in milk price, affecting the people.

After hearing the submissions, NGT-SZ judicial member, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati directed Aavin to conduct a preliminary study to explore using reusable plastic bottles for selling milk.

The matter has been posted to January 4. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)