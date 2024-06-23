NEET-PG, UGC-NET cancellations are 'final nails' on an incompetent system: Stalin

Even as police investigations are uncovering paper leaks and other alleged irregularities in the NEET-PG exam, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday (June 23) called for the cancellation of NEET-PG and UGC-NET exams as the "final nails in the coffin of an incompetant and broken system"..

The Stalin-led ruling party DMK, which has always been opposed to NEET on grounds of social justice among other reasons, also urged for joint efforts to ensure making school education the base for careers.



In a post on X, Stalin said the cancellation of NEET-PG and UGC-NET has thrown thousands of our doctors into "deep despair."

The cancellation of NEET-PG by NBE, following the cancellation of UGC-NET, has thrown thousands of our doctors into deep despair. Let us not forget the fact that these happenings are not one-off events but the final nails in the coffin of an incompetent and broken system of… https://t.co/zrVFDbZIWu — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 23, 2024

Plan for better future

Further, he added, "Let us not forget the fact that these happenings are not one-off events but the final nails in the coffin of an incompetent and broken system of centralised selection."

"As this scam unravels, let us plan for a better future and join our hands for building a fair and equitable selection process for professional courses, ensuring the primacy of school education and making it the base for careers (and) restoring the rights of States to determine their selection process for professional courses," he said.

All should join hands, "most importantly, for reinstalling hope and faith in the minds of our students and their families," the ruling DMK chief added.

The Union Health Ministry had on Saturday said it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

