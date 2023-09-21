NEET has nothing to do with merit, says Stalin as he slams Centre for reducing cut-off to zero

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday (September 21) hit out at the Union government over the issue of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for medical admission, claiming that the government has admitted to NEET having “zero” benefit by reducing the qualifying percentile to “zero” for NEET PG admission 2023 across all categories.

The chief minister took to Twitter, stating, “The Union BJP Government has accepted that benefit of #NEET is #ZERO! By reducing the NEET PG cut-off to ‘zero’, they are accepting that ‘eligibility’ in National ‘Eligibility’ Cum Entrance Test is meaningless.” Reiterating that NEET was “just about coaching centers and paying for the exam”, Stalin said, “No more qualification is required. NEET = 0. NEET has nothing to do with merit, which we have been saying all along. It has become a mere formality, devoid of any real eligibility criteria.”



He alleged that the Union government “remained heartless despite losing so many precious lives” and has now come up with an order like this. “The BJP Govt must be removed just for causing loss of lives with the guillotine called #NEET,” he tweeted.





— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 21, 2023

Consistently opposing the NEET, the Tamil Nadu government has already passed bills twice in the state assembly, seeking exemption for the state from NEET. The latest bill passed by the state assembly in this regard awaits nod from President Droupadi Murmu. The state government has been at loggerheads with the Central government over NEET and has pointed out the death of many students by suicide after not being able to clear the entrance test.



Meanwhile, Stalin’s son and Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin also said the Union government notification reducing the NEET PG qualifying percentile to zero shows the true ‘standard’ of the entrance test. He alleged that NEET was imposed by the government only to benefit the private coaching centres and private medical colleges, adding that this move has proved them right.



The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero across all categories.

