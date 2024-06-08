NEET: As students protest against ‘irregularities’, NTA faces all-round flak in TN

Scores of parents and NEET students from Tamil Nadu have filed complaints with the Union Health Ministry against alleged irregularities in the recent NEET entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

They have raised issues such as the leak of question papers, teachers allegedly bribed to help students at examination centres, and a batch of students from one centre in Haryana scoring identical marks.

Many educationists and parents have raised an alarm about the manner in which the NEET exam was conducted this year and questioned the very functioning of the NTA.

Government action

So far, the NTA has issued two statements on actions taken against irregularities.

Subodh Kumar Singh, the NTA director-general, has announced that a panel reviewing the issue of grace marks would submit a report within one week. Singh also reiterated on Saturday (June 8) that there was no paper leak and added that the higher education ministry had set up a panel to re-examine the results of over 1,500 students awarded grace marks this year.

Also, a couple of teachers, including a deputy superintendent of one centre, were arrested in Gujarat for trying to help candidates clear the exam by charging Rs 10 lakh.

Thirteen people were arrested in Bihar for their involvement in leaking the NEET question paper.

Students' protest

However, despite these assurances, students are understandably upset with the results.

Members of the CPI(M)-backed Students Federation of India (SFI) organized a protest in Chennai on Saturday, demanding a ban on NEET and an investigation into the alleged irregularities.

Tamil Nadu fury



Cutting across party lines, politicians from Tamil Nadu, including from the ruling DMK, the main opposition AIADMK and the PMK, a part of the NDA alliance, have called for a serious investigation into the exam.

They have called for re-examination in all the centres and demanded that the test be banned from next year.

Chief minister MK Stalin said the entrance test goes against social justice and federalism.

Impossible marks

In his post on X, he said: “Trends emerging from the latest #NEET results have once again vindicated our principled opposition to the exam.”

Issues such as question paper leaks, clustering of toppers at specific centres, and the award of marks — which are mathematically impossible — under the guise of grace marks highlight the pitfalls of the current Union government.

PMK founder S Ramadoss said it was time to put an end to a “useless entrance examination” as the irregularities in the NEET examinations were evident from 67 students scoring the maximum mark of 720.