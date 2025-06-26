TN's Nagapattinam fishermen attacked by Sri Lankan pirates

Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu), Jun 26 (PTI) A group of fishermen from Nagapattinam, who set out for fishing in two boats, were attacked and robbed in mid-sea allegedly by Sri Lankan pirates, a fisheries department official said on Thursday.

One fisherman sustained injuries in the attack, the official said.

Following the incident, the men returned to the district.

The affected fishers, who were from Seruthur village in the district, claimed that the pirates attacked and looted their fishing nets, equipment and catch. PTI

