Murugan can travel back to his home country Sri Lanka, TN govt tells HC

Chennai, Mar 26 (PTI) The Sri Lankan High Commission here has granted travel documents to ex-convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Murugan and once a deportation order is issued, he can return home, the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

Murugan alias Sriharan, a Sri Lankan national is one of the seven convicts in the high profile assassination and was freed by the Supreme Court in November 2022, after serving over 30 years in prison.

The Tamil Nadu government told the HC that once the deportation order was issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Chennai, Murugan can go back to Sri Lanka.

Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniyapparaj made the submission when the petition filed by Murugan, which sought a direction to the Director of Rehabilitation to issue a photo ID to him, came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu.

Relying upon the letter addressed by the state government to FRRO, Muniyapparaj submitted that since temporary travel documents in original had been issued by the Sri Lankan High Commission to the petitioner, based on which the necessary deportation order has to be passed by the FRRO. The State Government has already addressed the matter to the FRRO through a letter dated March 25, 2024.

Therefore, once such deportation order was issued by FRRO, the petitioner can return to Sri Lanka, he added.

M Radhakrishnan, counsel for the petitioner submitted that at the time of filing of the writ petition this development has not emerged and it has been placed before him only today. Since travel documents had been issued by the Sri Lankan High Commission to the petitioner, he would approach the FRRO to get the deportation order.

Recording the submissions and disposing of the petition, the bench said, "In view of the said development as stated herein above, we feel that no order is required to be passed in this writ petition as per the prayer sought for herein to give a direction to the respondents to issue an identity card to the petitioner."

"Moreover, the very travel document issued by the Sri Lankan High Commission to the petitioner itself is enough and valid document, based on which he can get the deportation order from the FRRO, Chennai and thereafter can travel back to his home country", the bench added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)