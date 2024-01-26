TN govt presents Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award to Mohammed Zubair

Journalist and co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, Mohammed Zubair, was on Friday (January 26) accorded the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award for the year 2024 by the Tamil Nadu government during the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

According to reports, Zubair was selected for the prestigious award for busting fake news regarding the mistreatment of north Indian migrant workers in Tamil Nadu and helping in ensuring communal harmony in the state.

“In March 2023, there was rapid spread on social media that migrant workers were being attacked in Tamil Nadu. After verifying the authenticity of the video footage, he has published on his website Alt News that the footage in the video posted on social media did not actually take place in Tamil Nadu and thus stopped the spread of rumours against Tamil Nadu and acted to prevent violence caused by caste, religion, race and language…(sic)” media reports quoted a statement released by the Tamil Nadu government.

“His work helps to prevent the occurrence of violence in society likely to be caused by fake news,” the release said.