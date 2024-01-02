Tamil Nadu: Modi opens new projects worth Rs 20,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation a wide variety of projects and laid foundation stone for new ones in Tamil Nadu, worth in all more than Rs 20,000 crore.



In his address in Tiruchirappalli, Modi referred to recent rains and floods in Tamil Nadu in December and said he was deeply moved by the plight of the affected families.

Modi’s sympathies

"The Central government stands with people of Tamil Nadu in this time of crisis. We are providing every possible support to the state government."



The prime minister laid foundation stones, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 20 projects related to air and seaports, railway, highway, petroleum and natural gas, atomic energy and higher education in Tamil Nadu.

Hails ‘Captain’

Modi paid his homage to DMDK leader Vijayakanth, who passed away days ago as a 'Captain' in both cinema and politics.

In politics, Vijayakanth always placed national interest above everything, Modi said.

"I pay my tributes to him. I also express my condolences to his family and admirers."

Trichy airport

He also saluted eminent farm scientist MS Swaminathan, who passed away recently and said he ensured food security for the country.

The prime minister inaugurated a new terminal building at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport with state-of-the-art amenities.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore, the two-level building can serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 passengers during peak hours.

Petroleum, gas

The prime minister dedicated to the nation the General Cargo Berth-II of Kamarajar Port in Chennai.

He laid foundation stones for petroleum and natural gas projects worth more than Rs 9,000 crore.

The projects of the petroleum and natural gas sector will be a step towards fulfilling the industrial, domestic and commercial requirements of energy in the region, the government said.