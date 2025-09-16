Stalin launches Anbukkarangal scheme to support orphaned kids in TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has criticised those engaging in politics solely for the pursuit of power and claimed that, unlike them, the DMK government was committed to serving the people and championing the cause of the common man.

He said that day in and day out, he strove hard to meet people, understand their problems, and come up with viable solutions through welfare programmes like the Anbukkarangal initiative.

He launched the Anbukkarangal scheme on Monday (September 15), on the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai. The scheme offers financial support for the education of orphaned children or those who have lost one parent.

The Anbukkarangal scheme was launched under the Thayumanavar scheme, and the monthly aid would be provided to 6,082 children.

Also Read: How Telangana turned organ donation into India’s most inspiring life-saving movement

Anbukkarangal to prevent dropouts

The initiative provides monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to children till they turn 18 and helps them continue their education without a break. The government would also support the children in pursuing higher education.

"Our core mission is our commitment to serve the people and champion the cause of the common man," Stalin said.

Politics, Stalin said, is meant to serve the people. "And it is arduous. For us, there’s no scope for luxury in politics… our leaders, ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, and former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, trained us to work hard, and this helps us to serve the people," he added.

But some people think that politics is about coming to power and living for the sake of authority, and in the process, they forget about their responsibilities. They implement certain attractive schemes and gear up to face the polls with a desire for power.

(With agency inputs)