Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko’s father dies in road accident near Salem

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko’s father died in a road accident on Friday morning (June 6) near Salem in Tamil Nadu.

The actor and his family were travelling in a car from Ernakulam to Salem when the accident occurred. They were going to Salem for medical treatment, according to reports.

Truck rams into car

Shine was travelling with his parents and his brother, with an assistant driving the car. Initial reports say that a truck swerved off its lane and rammed into the actor’s car, but the police have not verified this version.

The actor’s father, seated in the middle seat, sustained critical injuries and later died in the hospital.

Shine’s right hand was injured in the accident, and he may require surgery. He was asleep in the back seat when the accident occurred. His mother, brother, and the car driver received minor injuries and are currently being treated at a hospital in Dharmapuri.

The identity of the car driver is yet to be confirmed.