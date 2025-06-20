    • The Federal
    airplane in flight
    x

    After flying for about half an hour, the pilot detected the snag, and sought permission to fly back to Chennai and land, officials said. Representative photo: iStock

    Madurai-bound flight returns to Chennai after mid-air technical snag

    The plane, carrying about 68 passengers, later landed safely in Chennai and all the passengers were deplaned, officials said

    Agencies
    20 Jun 2025 10:51 AM IST  (Updated:2025-06-20 05:21:31)

    Chennai, Jun 20 (PTI) A Madurai-bound private carrier suffered a technical snag mid-air on Friday and returned here, airport officials said.

    After flying for about half an hour, the pilot detected the snag, and sought permission to fly back to Chennai and land, they said.

    The plane, carrying about 68 passengers, later landed safely here and all the passengers were deplaned, they added. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
    MaduraiChennai airporttechnical snag
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X