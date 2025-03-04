Madras HC orders MK Azhagiri to face trial in land grab case, reverses 2021 judicial order

In a major legal setback for former Union Minister MK Azhagiri, the Madras High Court has reversed a 2021 judicial order and ruled that he must face trial on all charges in a 2014 land grab case. The case involves the alleged illegal acquisition of temple land for an engineering college run by the MK Azhagiri Educational Trust in Sivarakottai, Madurai.

Court reinstates all charges

The charges were initially filed against him during the AIADMK regime. In 2021, a Madurai judicial magistrate had partially discharged Azhagiri from several charges, retaining only sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 408 (criminal breach of trust).

Dissatisfied with the ruling, both the prosecution and Azhagiri filed revision petitions. While the prosecution sought a trial under all charges, Azhagiri requested a complete discharge. In 2023, Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed the High Court Registry to consolidate both petitions for a comprehensive review.

The matter was later transferred to Justice P Velmurugan, who, on March 4, 2025, dismissed Azhagiri’s plea for a complete discharge and allowed the prosecution's appeal, reinstating all charges.

Azhagiri will face trial for multiple offences

With this ruling, Azhagiri will now face trial for multiple offences, including cheating, fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. The case has taken a significant turn, raising questions about his legal strategy moving forward.

"Will he be able to prove his innocence, or will the trial bring more trouble?" legal experts speculate as the case moves to trial.

