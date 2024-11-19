Madras HC stops granting of MS Subbulakshmi award to TM Krishna

The Madras High Court has barred The Hindu from presenting the Sangita Kalanidhi Award in the name of MS Subbulakshmi to musician TM Krishna. It clarified that Krishna can be conferred with the Sangita Kalanidhi Award and any related cash prize but not in the name of Subbulakshmi.

The interim order came in response to a lawsuit filed by Subbulakshmi’s grandson V Shrinivasan, who argued that the award itself was against her mandate. The court dismissed a plea by The Music Academy challenging Shrinivasan’s suit, noting that the latter was a beneficiary of Subbulakshmi’s will and hence had the right to do so.

“The best way to honour a departed soul is to honour and respect her wish and not to disrespect her,” the court said in the judgment on Tuesday (November 19). It added that if anyone has reverence and regard for Subbulakshmi, they should not give the award in her name after knowing her desire and mandate.

“Award against Subbulakshmi’s mandate”

The “MS Subbulakshmi Award”, instituted by The Hindu Group, is conferred on a “Sangita Kalanidhi” chosen by The Music Academy every year, since 2005. That is beyond the Sangita Kalanidhi award given by The Music Academy. This year, TM Krishna was chosen for both awards.

However, Shrinivasan had moved Madras High Court challenging the decision, arguing that Krishna has been making vile attacks on Subbulakshmi on social media and maligning her image. He argued that the presenting of the award to Krishna, who has questioned the credibility of Subbulakshmi in the world of Carnatic music, should not be legally permitted.

Shrinivasan also stated that the late singer had specified in her will that no trust, foundation, or memorial should be made in her name or any donations be collected for such purpose. Hence, the award itself was against her mandate, he argued.