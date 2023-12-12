Madras HC raps actor Mansoor in defamation suit against Trisha, Chiranjeevi, Khushbu

In what appears to be a role reversal of sorts, Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan found himself at the receiving end of the stick when the Madras High Court on Monday (December 11) slammed him for filing defamation suits against actors Trisha Krishnan, Chiranjeevi and Khushbu Sundar.

“Did he tender the unconditional apology only to escape arrest? Actually, Trisha should have moved the suit for damage. On what basis has he moved it?” Hindustan Times quoted Justice N Sathish Kumar, who is hearing the case, as saying. Directing Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Khushbu to submit their replies, Justice Kumar asked Khan’s counsel to advise his client to behave responsibly in public.

Actor Khan has in his petition alleged that the three actors had made defamatory statements in public against him and has sought ₹1 crore each in damages from them. He has also alleged that they did not verify what he had said about Trisha.

A controversy arose when Khan, who plays a death-row convict in the movie Leo, in an interview last month rued about not having any suggestive scenes with co-star Trisha in the movie. Trisha vowed never to work with Khan again, while Chiranjeevi and Khushbu took him to task on social media for making what was construed as misogynist comments.

As his sexist comments snowballed into a raging controversy, the Chennai police registered an FIR and issued a summons against the actor. Fearing an imminent arrest, Khan issued an apology on November 24 and wished to bless her on the occasion of her marriage. “My co-actress Trisha, Please forgive me! May God bless the fortune for me to bless your Mangalyam (marital necklace, mangalsutra) as it goes around in the coconut tray in the auspicious marital ritual! Amen,” Khan was quoted as saying in his statement.

Trisha, in turn, gracefully accepted the apology and without naming Khan wrote on X, “To err is human, to forgive is divine.”

The high court has adjourned the hearing for December 22.