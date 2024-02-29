LS polls: DMK allots two seats each to allies CPI, CPI (M) in TN

Chennai, Feb 29 (PTI) The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu finalised its Lok Sabha polls seat-sharing pact with the Left parties on Thursday, allotting the CPI and CPI (M) two seats each.

An official release from the DMK said the seat-sharing talks were finalised today and the decision arrived upon.

The M K Stalin-led DMK, which leads the multi-party Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the state, had earlier shared one seat each to its allies IUML and Kongu Desiya Murpokku Kazhagam (KMDK) for the upcoming polls.

The two Left parties had, incidentally, contested from as many seats in the 2019 elections, and won. While the CPI (M) represents Madurai and Coimbatore, CPI has MPs from Tiruppur and Nagapattinam (SC). PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)