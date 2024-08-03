Lord Ram didn’t exist, says Tamil Nadu minister; BJP flays him

Tamil Nadu minister SS Sivasankar says there is no historical evidence of Hindu god Rama, triggering an angry reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at Ariyalur, the DMK leader said it was the duty of everyone in Tamil Nadu to celebrate the legacy of Rajendra Chola (Rajendra I of Chola dynasty).

Chola versus Lord Ram

Otherwise, "people will be compelled to celebrate something which has no connection to them,” he said.

“To show that Rajendra Chola lives, there are ponds constructed by him, temples built by him. His name is mentioned in scripts and his sculptures are present."

“But there is no evidence or history mentioning that Ram existed. They call him an avatar (incarnation). An avatar can’t be born. It is being done to manipulate us, hide our history, and show another history as bigger," the minister said.

BJP reacts

Reacting to the comment, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai questioned the DMK’s "obsession with Lord Ram”.

“DMK's sudden obsession with Ram is truly a sight to behold — who would've thought? Weren't they the same folks who opposed our (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi for installing the Chola Dynasty Sengol in the new parliament complex?" asked Annamalai.

DMK’s sudden love for nation's history: Annamalai

“It's almost comical that the DMK, a party that seems to think Tamil Nadu's history started in 1967, has suddenly discovered a love for the nation's rich culture and history,” Annamalai said.

The DMK first took power in Tamil Nadu in 1967, marking the electoral rise of the Dravidian movement and ending the political domination of the Congress in the state.