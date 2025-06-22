London-bound flight returns to Chennai due to 'operational reason'
The flight carrying about 209 passengers returned shortly after taking off, officials said, without elaborating
Chennai, Jun 22 (PTI) A London-bound international carrier returned here on Sunday due to "operational reason", officials at the airport here said.
The flight carrying about 209 passengers returned shortly after taking off, they said, without elaborating.
Alternative arrangements were being made for the passengers, they added. PTI
