Lok Sabha polls: DMK's 'War Room' to be manned by advocates

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Sunday announced a 'War Room' led by a battery of party lawyers to address issues at the local level in coordination with office-bearers.

Besides the state-level war room, the Dravidian major said district-wise war rooms will also be set up which shall have a three-tier network of coordinators; one at the district level and the other two at the levels of a Parliamentary constituency and a 'front' (covering areas under the jurisdiction of a single police station).

A DMK headquarters announcement in the ruling party's Tamil daily 'Murasoli' named office-bearers for Booth committee and campaign supervision (Anbagam Kalai, joint organisation secretary) and Media debate and campaign management (S Austin, deputy organisation secretary). Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha member NR Elango will head the legal team. A team of as many as 33 advocates will run the war room (headquarters), the party said.

Also, the party named a three-member team of advocates for 'election cases' and a two-member legal team for coordination purposes on matters related to statutory compliances vis-à-vis polls and representations to be made to the Election Commission.

'Thuraimugam' Kaja and 'Poochi' Murugan will be the coordinators at the apex level (headquarters). While a separate team will work on issues related to complaints to be lodged with police and security related tasks, another group of lawyers will coordinate relevant issues at the zonal level. PTI

