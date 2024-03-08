Lok Sabha polls: DMK allots one seat to ally MDMK

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu allocated a single seat to its ally MDMK for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

MDMK founder Vaiko told reporters that while the seat-sharing deal has been clinched, the lone constituency from where his party would contest will be announced later.



The seat-sharing deal was finalised and signed by DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin and himself, Vaiko said, adding that they were "satisfied" with the arrangement.

The DMK had allotted a Lok Sabha constituency and one Rajya Sabha seat to MDMK during the 2019 polls and Vaiko was elected to the Upper House then.

To a question, Vaiko said there were no discussions on the Rajya Sabha seat as "15 months are left," in an apparent reference to his tenure in the Rajya Sabha.

The DMK has so far finalised seat-sharing deals with allies CPI (M), CPI, IUML and KMDK. It is yet to clinch agreements with the Congress and Thol Thirumavalavan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

DMK leads the multi-party Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA),which swept the 2019 polls, winning 38 out of the 39 LS seats in the state, besides the lone Puducherry segment.

(With agency inputs)