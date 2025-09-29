Karur tragedy I A heart-broken father mourns his son, who took leave to see Vijay

A heart-wrenching story has emerged from the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives on September 27. Among the victims was 17-year-old Kishore, who left home to see his favourite leader and actor Vijay. For his single father, D Ganesh, the loss has left an irreplaceable void.

Kishore had taken leave from college that day, promising his father he would return right after the rally. But he never came back. He was separated from his cousin in the chaotic crowd, and hours later, his family found him among the victims at the Government Hospital mortuary.

For Ganesh, who raised his son alone, Kishore was more than a child. He was his companion, caregiver, and the centre of his life.

A father’s pain

Ganesh recalls how the father and son shared their daily routines. “We both wake up at 5 am. We cook together, eat and he packs lunch before leaving for college. He does the laundry and folds the clothes,” he said, holding back tears.

Describing Kishore, he added, “He is a very soft-natured person. He doesn’t have any bad habits. My son doesn’t go anywhere unnecessarily. He joined college only a month ago. He took leave yesterday to go see Vijay.”

Ganesh, who is diabetic, depended on his son for care. “He gives me my medicines correctly. We watch TV and talk while lying down. He takes me to the hospital when I am sick,” he said.

Kishore’s love for Vijay

Kishore was an ardent fan of Vijay and often dressed like him. His phone was filled with photos of the actor, TVK activities, and selfies inspired by his idol’s style.

“He looks like Vijay. Even in his status updates, he posts Vijay-related content. Even while leaving for the rally, he said he was going to see his leader. For Diwali, he buys clothes like what Vijay wears,” Ganesh remembered.

Neighbours confirm Kishore’s admiration for the actor and his responsible nature. “He did not talk much. He minds his own business. He plays with my child and comes back home by 6 p.m. He takes very good care of his father,” said one neighbour.

A cousin’s last moments with him

Kishore had gone to the rally with his cousin Mithil Balaji, who recounted the terrifying moments. “After 6 p.m., as Vijay’s van arrived, the crowd was getting very heavy. I have breathing issues, so I moved a bit away from the crowd and was pushed out. I got separated from Kishore,” he said.

The family initially searched for Kishore, fearing he was missing. It was another cousin who spotted someone like him on TV coverage of the tragedy, leading them to the hospital.

“I never expected him to go like this. His pants and shirt were torn. He always dressed neatly. He never wore even slightly worn-out clothes,” Ganesh said, breaking down.

Silence at home

Today, Kishore’s absence echoes in every corner of his modest home. The washed clothes folded neatly but never worn, the unfinished routines, and the quiet mornings have left his father devastated.

For neighbours, too, the shock is palpable. “When his father got very ill, he himself would call an ambulance and arrange help. He was a very responsible boy,” recalled another resident.

As Ganesh holds on to Kishore’s photos and memories, his grief mirrors the unbearable pain of families who lost loved ones in the Karur stampede — a tragedy that turned a night of celebration into one of mourning.

