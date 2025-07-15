Congress not doing much in TN, can’t fight polls alone: Karti Chidambaram | Interview

As the political landscape in Tamil Nadu evolves with the rise of new parties and old alliances, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram offers candid insights into his party's position, youth engagement, systemic issues in policing, and the road ahead for Indian politics. In this wide-ranging interview with The Federal, he addresses tough questions on dynasty politics, delimitation, and custodial deaths.

You once said you were the most raided man in India. Has that changed now?

I don't think so. I still believe no one has been raided more than I. If there's someone who has, they’re welcome to claim the crown.

You’ve said the DMK wins partly due to the Congress voter base. Why not contest elections in Tamil Nadu independently?

We are in no position to contest alone. Our organisation isn't strong enough, and we don’t have a leader who can be projected as a chief minister. Since 1989, when we last contested under GK Moopanar's leadership, we haven’t pushed a chief ministerial face. Even my father was never made the TNCC president—a historical mistake, perhaps. But it’s too late to correct now.

Could you be that leader?

I believe I could fit into the role, but some feel I’m too blunt and outspoken. That may not align with what the party currently needs. But just replacing one leader with another isn’t enough. It takes time and a mandate to build a strong organisation. For now, we are grateful to be part of the DMK-led alliance, which I believe will win. Congress adds value by reinforcing secularism and appealing to minorities.

You’ve spoken about the need for Congress to attract young people. What's being done on that front in Tamil Nadu?

Honestly, I don’t think we’re doing much. The political space in Tamil Nadu is crowded with the Dravidian parties and now TVK, led by actor Vijay. I don’t see non-political young people gravitating toward Congress. Our membership drives are often exaggerated exercises. While we have an ideological core, we’re not taking active steps to engage youth.

You've been called a product of dynasty politics. How have you stepped out of your father's shadow?

I am my father's son, that’s a fact. But for every successful political heir, many’ve failed. There's no guarantee of success due to lineage. Political parties, including the BJP, promote family members. Just yesterday, I read that Gopinath Munde's third daughter is entering politics. To establish my own identity, I speak my mind. You’re interviewing me for my views, not because of my lineage. That's how I carve my space—through what I say and do.

What’s your take on TVK’s protest against custodial deaths and their criticism of the DMK as a 'sorry sarkar'?

Custodial deaths are a systemic issue, not specific to the DMK. They occurred under previous governments too. This stems from the British-era policing mentality, designed to subjugate citizens. That colonial mindset persists. To change this, we need wholesale police retraining and a new operational culture. I’d prefer that parties like TVK explore systemic reforms instead of emotive attacks. Tamil Nadu politics tends to be shallow and reactive. TVK, though energetic due to Vijay’s popularity, is still untested in elections.

You said custodial deaths aren't a DMK or AIADMK issue, but systemic. Doesn’t the Congress share the blame, too?

Yes, the Congress also shares the blame. But we haven’t ruled Tamil Nadu since 1967. At a national level, all parties, including Congress, should take proportional responsibility. The police force still operates like a colonial institution. We need reforms across the board.

You’ve strongly opposed delimitation based on population. Why?

Delimitation based on population would reduce Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament. That’s unfair—we contribute more in per capita taxes and have implemented family planning effectively. Penalising us for that is unjust. Also, increasing the number of MPs won’t improve representation. Parliament already gives us little time to speak. More MPs will just dilute quality debates. I believe in quality, not quantity.

Do you see Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP in 2029?

There’s no legal retirement age in politics, though the BJP has an unwritten rule about retiring at 75. Whether Modi stays or retires is for the BJP to decide. But I sense a growing fatigue among the public—same visuals, same promises, same narrative. That fatigue will deepen by 2029, and I hope it leads to a Congress-led government.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, who are the promising Congress leaders for 2029?

At the grassroots level, Rahul is still the preferred face. Each state has its own leaders. For instance, DK Shivakumar in Karnataka is prominent. Some states have stronger organisations, like Kerala and Karnataka, where young leaders keep emerging. In states where we rely on allies, it's slower.

Despite facing inquiries from ED and CBI, your constituents keep electing you. Why?

People don’t take these inquiries seriously. They know these agencies are tools of political vendetta. I’m accepted in Sivaganga because I speak my mind. I don’t sugarcoat or interfere in people’s lives. I keep politics out of personal affairs. My directness and neutrality are appreciated.

