‘Karnataka’s Cauvery arguments flawed’: TN CM Stalin to send MP team to Delhi

Rubbishing the claims of Karnataka on the scarcity of water in the Cauvery basin, Tamil Nadu will send an all-party delegation of MPs from the state to present a memorandum to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and urge the Centre to advise Karnataka to release Cauvery water to the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday (September 16).

Karnataka’s arguments against the release of water to Tamil Nadu, as conveyed to the Centre, are “flawed” and “unsubstantiated” and hence must not be considered, Stalin said, adding that this aspect would form part of the memorandum. Seeking Cauvery water, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan would lead the delegation.

The chief minister blamed Karnataka for making unsubstantiated claims and for writing to the Centre against Tamil Nadu’s request for water. Karnataka issued statements claiming that Tamil Nadu’s demand for water is unfair and that it has “increased its ayacut (area under irrigation)”. On September 13, Karnataka wrote to Shekhawat stating Tamil Nadu would receive adequate water during the northeast monsoon and that the state's Cauvery delta has necessary groundwater, he said. Such a view is flawed and hence, the Centre must not take it into consideration, Stalin said.

Rainfall forecast

The India Meteorological Department has forecast normal rainfall in Karnataka’s Cauvery catchment areas for 15 days from September 13 and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority (CWRA) has reckoned the rainfall prediction. Shekhawat would be urged to advise the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to direct Karnataka to release 12,500 cusecs to Tamil Nadu.

Also, the Union minister would be requested to advise Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu as per the directions of the CWMA and CWRC.

Duraimurugan, along with the MPs, would present the memorandum to Shekhawat urging the Centre to advise Karnataka to release the specified quantum of Cauvery water at the stipulated time.

Quoting the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court rulings, Stalin said in a rain-deficit year, the water should be shared among states on a “pro rata” basis. Accordingly, this year, till September 14, Tamil Nadu must have realised 103.5 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet). However, the state has received only 38.4 tmc ft, a shortfall of 65.1 tmc ft.

