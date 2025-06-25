Kanimozhi gets office at DMK HQ Arivalayam, next to Karunanidhi’s space

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Deputy General Secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi has been allotted a dedicated office at the party’s iconic headquarters, Arivalayam, a rare honour that underscores her growing stature within the party.

The allocation, made 18 years after her political debut in May 2007, is no ordinary event, as securing an office at Arivalayam—considered the nerve centre of DMK—is a significant achievement.

Next to father’s former space

The office, located next to the space once occupied by her late father, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, was inaugurated by her brother, Chief Minister MK Stalin, who personally seated Kanimozhi in her new office chair.

This gesture has drawn widespread attention, highlighting Kanimozhi’s rise above seasoned party leaders and her emergence as DMK’s most prominent female face.

“I see this as the respect DMK gives to dedication. I thank our leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin and senior party leaders. I will carry out my responsibilities with even greater vigour,” Kanimozhi told The Federal.

Woman of many parts

Kanimozhi’s multifaceted contributions as a poet, writer, parliamentarian, and women’s wing secretary have solidified her influence. Her literary works, including poetry collections such as Karuvari Vasanai and Agathinai, and her leadership in initiatives like Chennai Sangamam and district-level employment camps, have earned her widespread acclaim.

Her bold parliamentary stance against Hindi imposition, with the viral phrase “Hindi Theriyadhu Poda”, and her tireless relief work during the 2018 Thoothukudi floods, further underscore her commitment to Tamil identity and public welfare.

Udhayanidhi at Arivalayam soon?

The allocation of an office at Arivalayam is particularly noteworthy given the party’s structure. Party rules typically reserve office spaces at the headquarters for leaders of “parental bodies” or core organizational wings.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who heads the DMK’s youth wing, operates from an office at Anbagam in Teynampet, as the youth wing is not classified as a parental body. Party insiders reveal that Udhayanidhi is likely to be elevated soon, potentially securing an office at Arivalayam too.

Growing clout

“Recently, Kanimozhi has been emerging as a strong leader within her party. Mano Thangaraj, considered her supporter, was removed from his ministerial position for allegedly underperforming but was reinstated as the minister of the same department within a few months. It is also said that Kanimozhi played a role in poet Salma being appointed as a Rajya Sabha member,” a senior journalist told The Federal.

“Sustaining and achieving in politics as a woman for 18 years is no small feat,” said Vijaya Thayanban, a member-secretary of the Tamil Nadu Arts Council.

Kanimozhi’s journey has been marked by resilience against criticism and her unwavering advocacy for rationalism, women’s empowerment, and Dravidian ideals. As the election in-charge for 23 southern constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, she is set to play a bigger role in the party. Now, her new office at Arivalayam symbolizes both her hard-earned respect and her role in shaping DMK’s future.