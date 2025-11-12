Kamal Haasan’s MNM moves EC for new symbol ahead of TN Assembly elections

Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI) The Makkal Needhi Maiam, a key ally of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, has petitioned the Election Commission of India for a common election symbol for the upcoming state assembly polls in 2026.

A delegation from actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) met EC officials and submitted an application at the poll panel's office in New Delhi, a party release said.

"Makkal Needhi Maiam today applied to the Election Commission of India seeking the allotment of a common symbol from a preferred list of 10 symbols for its candidates contesting the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections," the statement said.

For the 2021 Assembly elections, the Election Commission had allotted the party the 'battery torch' symbol. PTI

