Kallakurichi tragedy: AIADMK MLAs, workers begin hunger strike demanding CBI probe

AIADMK MLAs and party workers led by Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday (June 27) commenced their hunger strike demanding CBI investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Clad in black shirts, the AIADMK legislators, who have been suspended from the ongoing Assembly session for disrupting proceedings, began their fast by 9 am at the Rajarathinam stadium in Chennai. The fast is also to condemn 'denial of permission' to raise the issue in the state Assembly, according to the main opposition party.

“CBI enquiry should be conducted and till it is handed over to the CBI we will continue our agitation. Democracy is being killed. In the Assembly, we have not been given the opportunity to raise this issue. This is the burning issue of Tamil Nadu," ANI quoted AIADMK leader D Jayakumar as saying.

Palaniswami had said on Wednesday (June 26) that 'denying a honest debate' over the hooch tragedy, that has reportedly left over 60 dead, and evicting and suspending AIADMK MLAs was against democracy.

The former chief minister condemned what he described as 'diversionary politics' of the DMK government rather than taking action over hooch deaths. The hunger strike is likely to end by 5 pm on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)