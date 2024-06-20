Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 34; 4 held; probe ordered

The death toll in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy has risen to 34, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday (June 20) morning.

Stalin directed officials to notify a one-man commission to be led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas to make recommendations to the government on measures to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents and also look into the reasons for the Kallakurichi deaths.



The chief minister said four persons linked to the sale of poisonous methanol-mixed arrack have been arrested so far and announced Rs 10 lakh assistance to each of the families of 34 people who died after consuming illicit arrack.

Report sought

Also, he announced Rs 50,000 assistance to those who are being treated in hospitals. Stalin said the state Home Secretary and Director General of Police will submit a report on the hooch tragedy following inspection.



Earlier, speaking to reporters in Kallakurichi, District Collector MS Prasanth said more than 100 people were being treated in a number of hospitals and many are critical.

He added that sufficient medial professionals, including specialists have from nearby government medical colleges have been deployed in the district to handle the situation, even as more number of ambulances with life-support have been stationed.

Transfers and suspensions

Officials said on Wednesday (June 19) that those taken ill possibly drank the illicit “packet arrack”. A 49-year-old man named K Kannukutti was the first to be arrested. About 200 litres of illicit arrack seized from him was analysed and the presence of deadly methanol was confirmed, the government said.

Stalin earlier ordered a CB-CID probe to ensure comprehensive investigation, and the government transferred Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, while Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena was suspended, a statement said.

Nine other police personnel, including those from prohibition wing of Kallakurichi district, were suspended.

Stalin has vowed to crush such crimes with an “iron fist”.