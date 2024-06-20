Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 34; 4 held; probe ordered
CM Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh aid for each of the families of 34 people who died after consuming illicit arrack, Rs 50,000 for those being treated in hospitals
The death toll in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy has risen to 34, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday (June 20) morning.
Stalin directed officials to notify a one-man commission to be led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas to make recommendations to the government on measures to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents and also look into the reasons for the Kallakurichi deaths.
The chief minister said four persons linked to the sale of poisonous methanol-mixed arrack have been arrested so far and announced Rs 10 lakh assistance to each of the families of 34 people who died after consuming illicit arrack.
Report sought
Also, he announced Rs 50,000 assistance to those who are being treated in hospitals. Stalin said the state Home Secretary and Director General of Police will submit a report on the hooch tragedy following inspection.
Earlier, speaking to reporters in Kallakurichi, District Collector MS Prasanth said more than 100 people were being treated in a number of hospitals and many are critical.
He added that sufficient medial professionals, including specialists have from nearby government medical colleges have been deployed in the district to handle the situation, even as more number of ambulances with life-support have been stationed.
Transfers and suspensions
Officials said on Wednesday (June 19) that those taken ill possibly drank the illicit “packet arrack”. A 49-year-old man named K Kannukutti was the first to be arrested. About 200 litres of illicit arrack seized from him was analysed and the presence of deadly methanol was confirmed, the government said.
Stalin earlier ordered a CB-CID probe to ensure comprehensive investigation, and the government transferred Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, while Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena was suspended, a statement said.
Nine other police personnel, including those from prohibition wing of Kallakurichi district, were suspended.
Stalin has vowed to crush such crimes with an “iron fist”.
Governor’s message
Governor RN Ravi expressed shock over the loss of lives and expressed “serious concern” over “continuing lapses” with respect to illicit liquor.
“Deeply shocked at the reported loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi. Many more victims are in serious condition battling for lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those in hospitals,” Governor Ravi said on the Raj Bhavan’s official X handle.
“Every now and then tragic loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquors are reported from various parts of our state. This reflects continuing lapses in preventing production and consumption of illicit liquor. This is a matter of serious concern,” he added.
Stalin’s X post
In a post on X, Stalin expressed shock and grief over the deaths. Those involved in the crime have been arrested and action has been taken against police personnel who failed to prevent it, he said.
He assured immediate action against those involving in “such crimes” if people share information. “Such crimes which ruin the society will be crushed with an iron fist,” the CM added.
AIADMK blames govt
The AIADMK lashed out against the ruling DMK over the matter.
Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, quoting local news reports, told reporters that around 40 people have been hospitalised after drinking illicit arrack.
“Deaths due to illicit arrack consumption is continuing ever since the DMK regime took over and I have been raising the issue and seeking action in state Assembly as well,” Palaniswami said and demanded that the state government take tough action on the issue.
“Precious lives of poor people have been lost in Kallakurichi,” the former CM said.
“Packet arrack” suspected
According to the government, more than 20 people, who complained of vomiting and stomach pain were admitted to Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital on June 19. Following a probe by the police and revenue officials, it was suspected that they could have consumed “packet arrack”.
The bodies of those who died have been sent for autopsy and the cause of death will be known following post-mortem.
Requisite medicine and special teams of government doctors from Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Salem have been rushed to Kallakurichi hospital to assist, and supervise treatment. A senior official from Health Department has also been deputed.
Eighteen people were referred to Puducherry JIPMER Hospital for specialty treatment, and six others to Salem government hospital. Twelve ambulances were stationed at the Kallakurichi Government Hospital.
Ministers for assistance
CM Stalin rushed senior Ministers EV Velu and Ma Subramanian to Kallakurichi to render all assistance to the affected families.
MS Prasanth and Rajath Chaturvedi have been appointed as the new collector and police superintendent for Kallakurichi district.
PMK attacks Stalin
PMK founder-leader S Ramadoss demanded that Stalin take responsibility for the deaths. He alleged that the police department and the government is unable to rein in sale of illicit arrack.
He urged the government to provide Rs 10 lakh as solatium to the kin of the deceased.
BJP state president K Annamalai said on X, “It is heart-wrenching to see the parents cry out of the pain of losing their child & wife losing her husband due to the consumption of illicit liquor. DMK has not learnt their lesson after the 22 hooch deaths last year & their misgovernance has led to 5 more deaths today. There is zero accountability in the DMK Govt & Ministers do not fear consequences for posing with illicit liquor sellers.”
(With agency inputs)