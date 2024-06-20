Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 29, one arrested

The death toll in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy has risen to 29 with several still in hospital, District Collector MS Prasanth said on Thursday (June 20) morning. Speaking to reporters in Kallakurichi, the top district official said 109 people are being treated in a number of hospitals and the status of those in a critical stage “keeps changing” and it would be updated later. He added that sufficient medial professionals, including specialists have from nearby government medical colleges have been deployed in the district to handle the situation, even as more number of ambulances with life-support have been stationed. Transfers and suspensions Officials said on Wednesday (June 19) that those taken ill possibly drank the illicit “packet arrack”. A 49-year-old man named K Kannukutti has been arrested. About 200 litres of illicit arrack seized from him has been analysed and the presence of deadly methanol has been confirmed, the government said. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a CB-CID probe to ensure comprehensive investigation, and the government has transferred Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, while Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena was suspended, a statement said. Nine other police personnel, including those from prohibition wing of Kallakurichi district, have been suspended. Stalin has vowed to crush such crimes with an “iron fist”.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: At least 25 people died and several hospitalised after reportedly consuming illicit liquor in Kallakurichi district.Latest visuals from Kallakurichi Government Medical College pic.twitter.com/7NTzv3NclS — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2024

Governor’s message

Governor RN Ravi expressed shock over the loss of lives and expressed “serious concern” over “continuing lapses” with respect to illicit liquor. “Deeply shocked at the reported loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi. Many more victims are in serious condition battling for lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those in hospitals,” Governor Ravi said on the Raj Bhavan’s official X handle. “Every now and then tragic loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquors are reported from various parts of our state. This reflects continuing lapses in preventing production and consumption of illicit liquor. This is a matter of serious concern,” he added. Stalin’s X post In a post on X, Stalin expressed shock and grief over the deaths. Those involved in the crime have been arrested and action has been taken against police personnel who failed to prevent it, he said. He assured immediate action against those involving in “such crimes” if people share information. “Such crimes which ruin the society will be crushed with an iron fist,” the CM added.