TN to expand Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme to cover more women

Chennai, Jul 6 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday said the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance under the Kalaignar's Women's Rights Scheme will be expanded to include more eligible women.

Listing out a string of special schemes being implemented by the Special Programme Implementation Department, the state government said 63,949 students got employment through job fairs organised under the "Naan Mudhalvan" scheme.

Naan Mudhalvan (I am the first, a skill development and employability facilitation plan) is among the flagship initiatives of the DMK regime.

Under the plan, 29 government engineering colleges have been equipped with skill and employment centres at an estimated cost of Rs 30.17 crore. So far, 41,38,833 students and 1,00,960 lecturers have received training under this scheme.

As many as 1,01,973 students have secured job opportunities through pooled campus placement initiatives and the "Uyarvukku Padi" (Learn for growth) scheme has facilitated the admission of 77,752 students into higher education institutions.

Under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar's Women's Rights Scheme), launched on September 15, 2023 by Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rs 1,000 is directly deposited every month into the bank accounts of 1.15 crore women beneficiaries.

"An allocation of Rs 8,123.83 crore was made for 2023-2024 and Rs 13,721.50 crore for 2024-2025. The scheme will be expanded to include more eligible women," the government said in an official release.

Under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar Scheme (Chief Minister with the people) scheme, 14,45,109 house site pattas have been provided. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)